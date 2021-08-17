Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 36.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 186,065 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 424,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 362,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 33,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

