Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 158,685 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 158,685 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

