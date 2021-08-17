Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 956 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

LB traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.92. 269,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

