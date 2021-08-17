ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%.

NASDAQ:TBLT opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.