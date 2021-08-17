Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Update

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of TGASF remained flat at $$0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67. Towngas China has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.77.
Towngas China Company Profile
