Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Update

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of TGASF remained flat at $$0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67. Towngas China has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

Towngas China Company Profile

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

