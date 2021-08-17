Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading 4.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $37.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.60. 30,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 873,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TVTX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. Research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

