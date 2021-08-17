Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000. Genius Sports makes up approximately 3.0% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.12% of Genius Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GENI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

NYSE GENI traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. 3,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,809. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.