Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCNGF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.11.

TCNGF opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

