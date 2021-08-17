Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.00) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$16.05 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$9.75 and a twelve month high of C$16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The firm has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.51.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Insiders sold a total of 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772 in the last quarter.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.