TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.18 Million

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report sales of $61.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.75 million and the highest is $62.00 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $50.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $235.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.78 million to $236.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $280.73 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $284.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after buying an additional 184,781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSC stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $693.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

