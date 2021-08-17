Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 38,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tronox has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 170.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tronox by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

