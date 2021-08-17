Twinci (TWIN) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Twinci (CURRENCY:TWIN) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Twinci has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Twinci coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00003238 BTC on major exchanges. Twinci has a total market capitalization of $289,824.09 and approximately $163,859.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00151979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,726.78 or 0.99933171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.20 or 0.00880766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio

