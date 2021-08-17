Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TWST opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
