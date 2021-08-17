Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TWST opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,545 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,474,000 after purchasing an additional 513,627 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.