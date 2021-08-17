Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) PT Raised to $7.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.03.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

