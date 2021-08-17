Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1,001.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1,483.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

