Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.05.

ULTA stock opened at $369.67 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $374.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.23.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

