Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $16.65 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $16.65 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.05.

Shares of ULTA opened at $369.67 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $374.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

