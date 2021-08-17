Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $415.00 at UBS Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $369.67 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $374.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

