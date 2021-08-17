Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $415.00 at UBS Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $369.67 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $374.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.23.
In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
