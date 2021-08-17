Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $192.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00134106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00159375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,079.81 or 1.00031939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.68 or 0.00917568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.86 or 0.06935526 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using US dollars.

