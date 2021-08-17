Unification (FUND) One Day Volume Hits $83,860.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $4.36 million and $83,860.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unification has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.00856162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00048020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00159867 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

