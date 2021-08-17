Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 879 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 148,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 300,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,390,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $225.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $232.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,333 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

