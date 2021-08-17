Unigestion Holding SA Has $313,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.56 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

