Unigestion Holding SA Sells 256 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock opened at $330.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $335.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.