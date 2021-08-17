UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $420.79. 58,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $396.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

