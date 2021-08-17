UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $417.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

