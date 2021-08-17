Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Upland Software posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

