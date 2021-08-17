US Capital Advisors Weighs in on TC Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

NYSE TRP opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in TC Energy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.