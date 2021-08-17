US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on USFD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.64.

USFD stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.97 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

