USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires Shares of 242 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 26.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 66,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $359,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

NYSE:UNP opened at $227.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

