USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

RWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

