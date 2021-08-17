USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $57,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $129.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

