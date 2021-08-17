USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $103,000 Investment in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $2,659,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 58,103 shares during the period. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 49.6% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGLS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

