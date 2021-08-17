UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

UWMC opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. UWM has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UWMC. Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UWM stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 256.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UWM were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

