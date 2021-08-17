Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down to $3.03

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $2.89. Uxin shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 45,432 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $923.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Uxin by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uxin in the first quarter worth $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Uxin in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Uxin in the second quarter worth $80,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

