Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 230 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $482.64. 548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $476.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.96.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

