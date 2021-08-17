Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 241 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 36.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Allegion by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.78. 2,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,696. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.89. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.11.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

