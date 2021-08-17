Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $415,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.76 on Tuesday, reaching $186.09. The stock had a trading volume of 32,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,437. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

