VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stock Position Reduced by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.62.

