VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:ESPO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.00. 71 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.57. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 100,085 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,621,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.