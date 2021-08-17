Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

