Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,623,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,151,000 after purchasing an additional 68,667 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.