Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000.

VGT stock opened at $416.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.21. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

