Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $207.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $207.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 460,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after buying an additional 35,213 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 282,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,513,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,684,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,778,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter.

