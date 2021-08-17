Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Increased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 78.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 416,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 398,153 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

