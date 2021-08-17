Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Issues Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%.
NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,175. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.
