Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Issues Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%.

NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,175. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vascular Biogenics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

