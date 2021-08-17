Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $573.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vectrus has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vectrus by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

