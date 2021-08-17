Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verb Technology has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verb Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verb Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

