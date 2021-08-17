Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.

Shares of VET stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 3,356,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

