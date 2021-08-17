Versor Investments LP Invests $210,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after purchasing an additional 754,573 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,391.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 500,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after buying an additional 413,365 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

