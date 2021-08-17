Versor Investments LP Invests $210,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after purchasing an additional 754,573 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,391.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 500,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after buying an additional 413,365 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of STAG stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.
STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
