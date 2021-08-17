Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDC opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.93. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

SDC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

